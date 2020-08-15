KITCHENER -- The Ontario Provincial Police say that a driver is "lucky to be alive" after a wheel detached from another car and struck theirs.

In a tweet, officials say that a vehicle was headed westbound on Highway 403 near Garden Avenue when one of its wheels came off.

The wheel flew into the other lane and collided with an eastbound vehicle.

According to police, there were minor injuries, but the situation could have been much worse.

"Driver of e/b vehicle lucky to be alive," the tweet reads in part.

A photo accompanying the tweet shows significant damage to a car's hood and bumper. Another shows a detached wheel sitting in the ditch next to the highway.

Police did not say whether anyone was charged in the incident.