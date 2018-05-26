

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle collision in Norfolk County Friday.

OPP say they were called to McDowell Road East in Simcoe around 9:30 p.m. for a collision involving two vehicles.

They say upon investigating it was determined that a green coloured vehicle was travelling westbound on McDowell Road East when a silver coloured vehicle travelling eastbound left the roadway and the driver over corrected entering the westbound lane causing the two vehicles to collide.

OPP say as a result of the crash the driver of the green vehicle was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A teenage man in the silver vehicle was airlifted to Hamilton Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The female driver of the silver car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

McDowell Road East remains closed Saturday between Forestry Farm Road and Woodland Drive.

It's anticipated the road will remain closed for approximately 5 hours to allow for further investigation