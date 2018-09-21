Featured
Driver is ‘lucky to be alive’ after a two-vehicle crash police say
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 7:12AM EDT
One driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Perth Line 34 in Shakespeare on Thursday morning.
OPP had to shut down the road from Perth Road 104 o Perth Road 106.
Police say the driver who went to the hospital is lucky to be alive.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
The road reopened around noon on Thursday.