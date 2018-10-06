

A 42-year-old man from Haldimand County has life-threatening injuries after his SUV was hit by a pickup truck near Six Nations.

The crash happened just before 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Soursprings Road and Newport Road.

Tom Rathwell, who lives on Soursprings Road, says the pickup driver and several passersby called 911 and tried to comfort the man while they waited.

“He was pinned in there, barely breathing,” said Rathwell.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 63-year-old man from Oshweken, was not injured.

OPP don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash but are trying to determine whether fog played a role.

Soursprings Road, between Bateman Line and Brant Church Road, and Newport Road at Old Greenfield Road was closed for six hours while police investigated.