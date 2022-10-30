Driver hurt, facing impaired charges after two-vehicle crash in Wellesley Township

A Kitchener man is facing impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle crash on Friday in Wellesley Township.

On Sunday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reported emergency crews were called to the area of Ament Line and Herrgott Road in the community around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the driver of a minivan crossed the centre line of the road and hit an SUV heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, but the driver of the minivan was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired, and operation of a conveyance while prohibited.