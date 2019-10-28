

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A driver was taken to hospital after getting electrical burns from power lines downed in a crash.

Provincial police say they responded to the crash on Wellington Road 29 on Sunday morning.

A silver sedan reportedly lost control and hit a hydro pole on that road. The collision caused the electrical lines to fall onto the road.

A news release says that the driver was hurt when they tried to get out of their vehicle.

The driver, 20, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. They had closed the road for about five hours, but it's since reopened.

It's not clear whether any charges are expected.