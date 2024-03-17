Driver hits elderly man in Kitchener

A 73-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Victoria Park in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police said emergency crews responded to the scene at Victoria Street South and Park Street around 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Kitchener, was not hurt.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information of dash cam footage is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

The elderly man hit Sunday is the fourth pedestrian to be injured or killed by a vehicle in Kitchener-Waterloo in four days.

On Saturday, a driver struck a 19-year-old woman in Waterloo’s University District. Police said her injuries are non-life-threatening.

On Thursday night, a 56-year-old woman was fatally hit at a crosswalk at the intersection of Deer Ridge Drive and King Street.

Earlier on Thursday, a man, who was later charged with careless driving, hit a pedestrian in Uptown Waterloo. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.