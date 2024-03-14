Driver charged after pedestrian hit in Uptown Waterloo

A 23-year-old driver has been charged after an 82-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in Uptown Waterloo.

The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on King Street South at Willis Way.

Waterloo regional police said the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 23-year-old Waterloo man, has since been charged with careless driving.