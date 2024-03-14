KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver charged after pedestrian hit in Uptown Waterloo

    Police are pictured at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Uptown Waterloo on March 14, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Police are pictured at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Uptown Waterloo on March 14, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    A 23-year-old driver has been charged after an 82-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in Uptown Waterloo.

    The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on King Street South at Willis Way.

    Waterloo regional police said the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver, a 23-year-old Waterloo man, has since been charged with careless driving.

