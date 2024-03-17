19-year-old hit by vehicle in University District
A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Waterloo’s University District.
In a news release, Waterloo regional police said her injuries are non-life-threatening.
The collision happened around 10:05 p.m. on Albert Street at Seagram Drive.
The 22-year-old man who was driving the car was not hurt.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and they’re asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to contact them at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
