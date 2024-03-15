Pedestrian killed in crash on busy Kitchener road

A woman has died following a crash on King Street in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Deer Ridge Drive around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while they were in the crosswalk.

A 56-year-old woman was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The road was closed for four hours, but has since reopened.