Pedestrian killed in crash on busy Kitchener road

    Emergency crews on scene of a fatal crash on King Street East in Kitchener on Mar. 15, 2024. (Tegan Versolatto/CTV Kitchener)
    A woman has died following a crash on King Street in Kitchener.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Deer Ridge Drive around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

    Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while they were in the crosswalk.

    A 56-year-old woman was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

    The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

    The road was closed for four hours, but has since reopened.

