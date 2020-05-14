CANFIELD -- Police say a tractor trailer driver escaped injury following a rollover in Haldimand County on Wednesday evening.

The OPP say the driver was southbound on Haldimand Road 32 in Canfield, southeast of Caledonia, when the truck travelled into the southbound shoulder.

Investigators say when the driver attempted to get back into the lane, the trailer jackknifed, hit a utility pole, and rolled into the northbound ditch.

Police say the driver was not injured in the incident.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say crews remained on scene overnight and during the day on Thursday dealing with the aftermath, including utility pole repairs, removal and cleanup, prompting a closure of Haldimand Road 32 for several hours.

The OPP shared pictures of the crash aftermath on Thursday evening.

Police say the investigation continues and they’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any information to contact the OPP.