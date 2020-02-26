Driver ejected from car after crash on Highway 403: police
An OPP vehicle blocks Horseshoe Valley Road West for a police investigation on Sun., Jan 20, 2019 (CTV News)
KITCHENER -- A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after she was ejected from a car on Highway 403.
The Brant County OPP says they responded to the crash between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Garden Avenue at around 5:52 p.m.
Police say that a driver was heading eastbound when the car cross over the centre median, went airborne and collided with a westbound transport truck.
The car was reportedly cut in half, and the driver was thrown about 30 feet off of the highway.
The drier, a Hamilton woman who's about 20, was taken to a Hamilton hospital for her injuries.
The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital for precautionary measures as well.
Debris from the crash also hit a third vehicle, but the driver of that car wasn't hurt.
Both westbound lanes were closed as a result of the crash. Police have not offered a reopening time, and the fire department has asked drivers to avoid the area.
It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges will be laid.
This is a developing story. More to come…