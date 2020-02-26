KITCHENER -- A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after she was ejected from a car on Highway 403.

The Brant County OPP says they responded to the crash between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Garden Avenue at around 5:52 p.m.

Police say that a driver was heading eastbound when the car cross over the centre median, went airborne and collided with a westbound transport truck.

The car was reportedly cut in half, and the driver was thrown about 30 feet off of the highway.

The drier, a Hamilton woman who's about 20, was taken to a Hamilton hospital for her injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital for precautionary measures as well.

Debris from the crash also hit a third vehicle, but the driver of that car wasn't hurt.

Both westbound lanes were closed as a result of the crash. Police have not offered a reopening time, and the fire department has asked drivers to avoid the area.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges will be laid.

This is a developing story. More to come…