WATERLOO -- Guelph police have tracked down a driver they say did not stop after hitting a woman who was out for a jog.

Officers responded to the incident at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the corner of Inverness Drive and Windsor Street.

The 40-year-old woman was heading east on Windsor when the driver of a Toyota Rav 4 reportedly made a wide turn and bumped into her, according to officials.

She suffered minor injuries from the collision.

The woman reportedly tried to get the driver’s attention, but they did not stop.

The driver is facing one charge of failing to yield for a pedestrian.