KITCHENER
    • Driver crashes into storefronts in Cambridge plaza

    Extensive damage can been seen to the front of a business in Cambridge on June 24, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News) Extensive damage can been seen to the front of a business in Cambridge on June 24, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
    Waterloo regional police are investigating after a driver crashed into a building in a Cambridge plaza Monday morning.

    Police responded to the area of Dunbar Road and Hespeler Road around 9:20 a.m. for a report of a crash involving the front end of a business space.

    The vehicle was safely removed, but glass, bricks and twisted metal littered the space in front of a doctor’s office and former chiropractic office just after 10:30 a.m. The doctor’s office was still open.

    An inspector from the city of Cambridge went to the crash site to assess the building. Despite the damage, he said the building was still structurally sound.

    There has been no word on any potential injuries, but multiple witnesses tell CTV News the driver was able to walk away from the crash.

