A woman has passed away in hospital after she was struck by a car on a sidewalk in Waterloo.

Leanne Holland Brown, 43, was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for her injuries. Holland Brown, the dean of students at Laurier's Waterloo campus, has since passed away.

Wilfrid Laurier University issued a press release mourning the woman.

"Leanne was a beloved colleague and generous friend who helped and supported many students and co-workers during her years at Laurier," the release reads in part.

The vehicle came to rest against a utility pole in front of MacGregor Senior Public School on Central Street.

It happened around the time school got out on Wednesday, with police tweeting about the incident at 2:43 p.m.

"We're still trying to figure out why the man drove off the roadway. That's still under investigation, and charges are pending for that," says Acting Sgt. Jeremy Green.

The car was badly damaged on its front end with the air bag deployed. The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old Cambridge man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Waterloo North Hydro says that power to about 459 customers was interrupted.

The intersection of Albert Street and University Avenue was without power for some time, causing a backup in traffic while people navigated the lights as a four-way stop.