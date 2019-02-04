

CTV Kitchener





A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that left two children dead has been charged.

Police say that Mi-Kyung Park-Nadon, 39 of Kitchener, has been charged with failing to yield for traffic on a through highway.

The crash happened at the intersection of Perth Line 26 and Perth Road 122 on Aug. 28, 2018.

The victims were 10-year-old Heeyul Son of Cambridge and two-year-old Daniel Nadon of Kitchener.

Five other people were taken to hospital.

The uncle of one of the boys involved in the crash, Sung Lee, told CTV that three mothers and five children were involved in the collision.

“It’s such a tragic event with such small children,” Lee said at the time.

Park-Nadon is scheduled to apear in a Stratford courtroom at a later date.