Two children were killed and several people were hurt in a crash near Stratford on Tuesday.

First responders were called to the intersection of Perth Line 26 and Perth Road 122 shortly before 6:00 p.m. for a collision between and minivan and a sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Police say there were six people inside one of the vehicles and two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were identified as ten-year-old Heeyul Son of Cambridge, and two-year-old Daniel Nadon of Kitchener.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Aug. 30.

Police said three others from that same vehicle were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and another person was taken to hospital in life-threatening but stable condition.

Their condition remains the same from Tuesday night.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating but say the roads meet at a two-way, stop sign controlled intersection.

Police have not released the identities of the victims involved in the collision.

The intersection is closed to traffic while police work to determine the cause of the crash.

Hydro crews were on scene to repair a hydro pole damaged in the collision.