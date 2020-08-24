KITCHENER -- A 35-year-old man has been charged after a motorcycle crash in Kitchener left one person dead.

Police say they responded to the incident at about 6 p.m. on Monday in the area of Huron Road and Spachman Street.

According to a news release, the motorcycle was headed east when it hit a curb at a high rate of speed. Both riders were thrown from the motorcycle.

The passenger, a 31-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

After investigating, police have arrested and charged the driver with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police are still investigating and are asking any witnesses to contact the traffic unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

Officials have not released the names of the deceased or the accused.