Driver charged after transport truck collides with ION train in Kitchener

A driver has been charged following a crash between a transport truck and an ION train.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Courtland Avenue and Ottawa Street in Kitchener.

Police say the driver of the transport truck made a right-hand turn into the path of the train.

A 27-year-old Brampton man has been charged with turning not in safety.

No injuries were reported.