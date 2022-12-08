Driver charged after repeatedly hitting another vehicle in drive-through

A 37-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after police say he repeatedly struck another vehicle in a restaurant drive-though.

The incident was reported on Nov. 29.

A Cambridge man said he was waiting in a drive-through at a business on Wellington Street West, near Imperial Road South, just before 9:45 a.m.

He told Guelph police that his BMW was struck from behind by a cargo van. When he got out of his vehicle the man said he saw the van’s driver laughing before hitting his BMW again.

The BMW driver said that when he pulled out of the drive-through the van followed, and then drove into the BMW’s front fender, before driving away.

Damage to the BMW was approximately $2,500.

Police said the two drivers did not know each other.

The driver of the cargo van was arrested Wednesday and charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.