KITCHENER -- A 39-year-old Woodstock man is facing a number of charges after police say they found drugs and weapons during an impaired driving arrest.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a business on Vansittart Avenue after someone called 911 to report a man passed out behind the wheel of his car.

Police say Ryan Dona is facing several charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, operation of a vehicle while impaired and possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

According to police, the drugs found were mainly fentanyl, valued at about $27,000.

Dona was held in police custody and will appear in court at a later date.

None of the charges have been proven in court.