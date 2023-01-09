Driver caught going 160 km/h on Hwy. 401 with wife and kids in vehicle: OPP

An OPP speeding radar on Hwy. 401. (Twitter: @OPP_HSD) (Jan. 8, 2023) An OPP speeding radar on Hwy. 401. (Twitter: @OPP_HSD) (Jan. 8, 2023)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'

Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.

People pass a model of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet, featuring CF-35 markings and the Canadian flag at the CANSEC trade show, billed as North America’s largest multi-service defence event, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Vatican reopens investigation into teen's 1983 disappearance

The Vatican said Monday it has reopened the investigation into the 1983 disappearance of the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee, months after a new Netflix documentary purported to shed new light on the case and weeks after her family asked the Italian Parliament to take up the cause.

London

  • Abandoned mobility scooter leads to charges

    Police in Huron County responded to a different kind of impaired driver call over the weekend. Around midnight on Jan. 7, police in Goderich were alerted to a mobility scooter being driven on St. David Street by a man believed to have been drinking alcohol.

  • Firearm used in weekend robbery

    A London woman is charged after an armed robbery over the weekend, according to police. Around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, a woman went to an apartment building at 241 Simcoe St where police say a man opened the door to a unit and the suspect entered, pushing the victim to the ground.

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver