Driver caught going 160 km/h on Hwy. 401 with wife and kids in vehicle: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver they say was going well over the speed limit on Hwy. 401.

In a Sunday tweet, the highway safety division says they caught a driver going 160 km/h on the highway at the Cedar Creek exit in North Dumfries.

They add that he was heading to a birthday party with his wife and two kids.

"#SlowDown so you can see your next birthday,"the OPP tweet reads in part.

The driver has been charged with stunt driving, has had his vehicle impounded for two weeks, and his licence suspended for a month.