Driver airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Highway 8 in Cambridge: OPP

Provincial police have closed Highway 8 in Cambridge due to a serious crash on Wednesday morning.

A tweet from the OPP said the crash happened in the area of Vanier Road and Morrison Road around 7 a.m.

Officials said a cube van collided with a transport truck. The driver of the cube van was extricated by fire crews and airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The truck driver wasn’t injured.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.