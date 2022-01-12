Driver airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Highway 8 in Cambridge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.
Provincial police have closed Highway 8 in Cambridge due to a serious crash on Wednesday morning.
A tweet from the OPP said the crash happened in the area of Vanier Road and Morrison Road around 7 a.m.
Officials said a cube van collided with a transport truck. The driver of the cube van was extricated by fire crews and airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The truck driver wasn’t injured.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.
