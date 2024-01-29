KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver airlifted after crash near Simcoe

    Norfolk County OPP Const. Andrew Gamble appears in a video posted to social media from the scene of a crash on Blueline Road on Jan. 29, 2024. (X/OPP West Region) Norfolk County OPP Const. Andrew Gamble appears in a video posted to social media from the scene of a crash on Blueline Road on Jan. 29, 2024. (X/OPP West Region)
    Share

    One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Blueline Road, northeast of Simcoe, Ont.

    In a video posted to social media, Const. Andrew Gamble said two vehicles collided near the intersection of Blueline Road and Concession Road 13 just before 11 a.m. Monday.

    One driver was airlifted to a trauma centre by Ornge, Gamble said.

    Blueline Road is closed between Concession Road 13 and Concession Road 14.

    There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

    “Visibility is pretty good today, the roadways are clear but that doesn’t mean that things can’t happen,” Gamble said. “So if you are travelling anywhere in a vehicle today just be cautious and be vigilant as always.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector

    The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News