Kitchener gym building a reputation for wrestling and mixed martial arts

A new gym in Kitchener is hoping to punch above its weight-class and build a thriving community.

Olympus Martial Arts Academy opened on Ottawa Street South earlier this year, offering group sessions for Muay Thai, wrestling, strength and conditioning training, and more.

“We want to have a good presence in the Kitchener-Waterloo region,” co-owner Daniel Kraus said. “Our athletes are coming through the doors in lots of numbers.”

Professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Dan Sopa is one of those athletes. The 25-year-old is scheduled to fight at United 59 in Toronto next week.

Sopa told CTV News he’s trained in Montreal and Florida, but the Kitchener facility offers something special.

“It’s really the only place that has high-level wrestling and MMA,” Sopa explained. “The coaches are high level.”

Co-owner and head coach Alex Moher has seen the growth from athletes since the gym first opened its doors.

“They build up as athletes. They get competition experience. They get physically strong. There’s something about a wrestling room that has a different level of intensity,” Moher said.

The gym also offers youth and junior programming.

“I first picked up the sport sometime in March,” 15-year-old Nebal Hasbini said. “There are many kids from different backgrounds, different areas, all trying to learn one martial art.”

For Kraus, it all comes down to sharing his passion.

“We’re very approachable. We all honestly love the sport, we love the people here. We generally want to have a great community here.”