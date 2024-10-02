Homecoming 2024: Weekend party wrap-up in Waterloo and Guelph

Homecoming weekend drew thousands of revellers to Waterloo and Guelph this past weekend.

Police officers were also busy trying to make sure participants enjoyed themselves safely.

There was, however, some bad behaviour in Waterloo and even a stabbing in Guelph.

Guelph Homecoming

The streets were packed with partygoers this weekend for Guelph’s homecoming but, according to police, the festivities came to an abrupt end after a stabbing.

“Our officers, who were providing crowd control in the area of Chancellor’s Way and Edinburgh Road South, were approached by a male who indicated that he had been stabbed and lifted his shift to show the officer an injury,” said Guelph Police spokesperson Scott Tracey. “The man was transported to hospital and treated for what turned out to be a fairly minor injury, fortunately.”

Officers believe the stabbing happened outside the main party zone and the victim walked towards the crowd, looking for help.

“The injured person and, we believe his friends as far as we know, don’t have any association to the university they came strictly for the purposes of participating in this large unsanctioned gathering,” Tracey explained.

The stabbing suspects have not yet been arrested.

“Two suspects, one a white male and one a light-skinned black male, both wearing dark clothing and medical masks,” said Tracey. “This is the only description we have at this point.”

Aside from the stabbing, Guelph Police said there were a few minor alcohol and noise-related infractions.

Overall, however, the celebrations went smoothly.

Waterloo Homecoming

In Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University hosted its own homecoming weekend.

In total, Waterloo Regional Police issued 101 charges.

They included:

46 Liquor Licence Control Act offences

45 Highway Traffic Act offences

7 Criminal Code offences

Police also added that there was a 10.9 per cent decrease in the number of charges laid compared to last year’s homecoming celebrations.