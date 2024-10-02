Homecoming 2024: Weekend party wrap-up in Waterloo and Guelph
Homecoming weekend drew thousands of revellers to Waterloo and Guelph this past weekend.
Police officers were also busy trying to make sure participants enjoyed themselves safely.
There was, however, some bad behaviour in Waterloo and even a stabbing in Guelph.
Guelph Homecoming
The streets were packed with partygoers this weekend for Guelph’s homecoming but, according to police, the festivities came to an abrupt end after a stabbing.
“Our officers, who were providing crowd control in the area of Chancellor’s Way and Edinburgh Road South, were approached by a male who indicated that he had been stabbed and lifted his shift to show the officer an injury,” said Guelph Police spokesperson Scott Tracey. “The man was transported to hospital and treated for what turned out to be a fairly minor injury, fortunately.”
Officers believe the stabbing happened outside the main party zone and the victim walked towards the crowd, looking for help.
“The injured person and, we believe his friends as far as we know, don’t have any association to the university they came strictly for the purposes of participating in this large unsanctioned gathering,” Tracey explained.
The stabbing suspects have not yet been arrested.
“Two suspects, one a white male and one a light-skinned black male, both wearing dark clothing and medical masks,” said Tracey. “This is the only description we have at this point.”
Aside from the stabbing, Guelph Police said there were a few minor alcohol and noise-related infractions.
Overall, however, the celebrations went smoothly.
Waterloo Homecoming
In Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University hosted its own homecoming weekend.
In total, Waterloo Regional Police issued 101 charges.
They included:
- 46 Liquor Licence Control Act offences
- 45 Highway Traffic Act offences
- 7 Criminal Code offences
Police also added that there was a 10.9 per cent decrease in the number of charges laid compared to last year’s homecoming celebrations.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Non-binding Bloc motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits passes without Liberal support
A non-binding motion from the Bloc Quebecois seeking money to boost seniors' benefits passed with the support of the other opposition parties on Wednesday.
DEVELOPING Israel battles militants on two fronts and reports 8 combat deaths as fears of a wider war mount
Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon to battle Hezbollah militants left eight Israeli soldiers dead Wednesday, while the region braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack a day earlier.
U.S. airline safety board raises alarm over foreign carriers that may have Boeing 737 rudder issue
At least forty foreign air carriers could be flying Boeing 737 jets with a rudder control system that has the potential to jam, according to the Chair of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.
Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing 2020 U.S. election, prosecutors say
Donald Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing the 2020 election, federal prosecutors said in a court filing unsealed Wednesday.
Canadian figure skater Sorensen suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
'Dream scenario' for Poilievre as Conservatives open up 20-point lead with NDP, Liberals tied
The latest Nanos numbers show Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservative Party have opened up a significant lead, and Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have fallen back into a statistical tie with the NDP.
Driver spotted going 234 km/h on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after police observed a vehicle travelling 134 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.
Couple in a severe Uber crash can't sue because of an Uber Eats order
A married New Jersey couple that was in a severe accident during an Uber ride can’t sue the company because they and their daughter agreed to arbitration when they accepted the terms of service for a separate Uber Eats order, a court has ruled.
Doctor who helped supply Matthew Perry ketamine pleads guilty to drug charge
A San Diego doctor became the third person to plead guilty in the case of Matthew Perry's fatal drug overdose, as prosecutors collect cooperators in an attempt to convict two bigger targets they say are responsible for the death of the 'Friends' star.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.