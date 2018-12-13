

CTV Kitchener





A dramatic afternoon fire left only a barn burned thanks to quick work by firefighters.

Crews got the call to an address near Main Street in Hillsburgh around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Flames were reported to be 12 feet high at one point, shooting out of the garage and into the sky.

It took 30 firefighters two tanker trucks of water and about 45 minutes to contain the blaze.

A jeep and snowmobile were recovered, but an SUV remained.

No injuries were reported, and no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause hasn’t been determined, but fire officials said they would begin looking at the back of the garage, as that’s where flames were reportedly most prevalent.

Crews worked on scene to finish taking down the walls of the garage on Thursday evening.