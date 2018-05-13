Featured
Dramatic crash at Waterloo intersection
Car crash at the intersection of Northfield Dr. E. and Davenport Rd in Waterloo. (May 13, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 2:31PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 13, 2018 2:37PM EDT
Emergency crews are at the scene of an incredible crash in Waterloo.
A car struck a traffic light at Northfield Drive East and Davenport Road, coming to rest upside down.
The force of the collision knocked the pole over into the intersection.
First responders say one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.
Charges are pending.