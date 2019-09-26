

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A fun, people-focused park has appeared on a downtown Kitchener street.

Gaukel Street will be closed until Sunday, set up with patio tables, live music, theatre and sports.

The pop-up was an idea presented by the Gaukel Street Community Group, who is considering redesigning the street altogether.

"It's great for the city actually, it's going to make people want to come out more and enjoy the beautiful time out here," one of the volunteers there tells CTV.

Among its ideas are permanently closing it to cars, making it a pedestrian- and cycling-friendly space for good.

"Our long-term vision is to turn Gaukel Street into an car-free urban park, connecting Victoria Park with Kitchener City Hall," the group's website reads in part.

This weekend's pop-up, which runs through Sunday, is supported by the city, the Downtown Kitchener BIA and the "Love My Hood" grand.

Residents are encouraged to stop by and give their feedback.