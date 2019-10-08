Featured
Downtown Kitchener stabbing under investigation
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 10:11AM EDT
KITCHENER - Regional police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the downtown Kitchener area.
Officials say the incident occurred on King Street West in the early morning hours on Sunday.
A 39-year-old man was transported to a Hamilton hospital after suffering from multiple non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.