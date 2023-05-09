Doug Ford makes pitch to by-election voters during stop in Kitchener

Ontario Premier Doug Ford stopped by Kitchener Tuesday morning to speak to members of the local manufacturing sector and make a pitch to voters in the upcoming by-election.

Ford attended the 12th annual Manufacturing Summit hosted by the Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce at Catalyst 137 in Belmont Village.

Speaking to the audience, he said with the upcoming by-election in Kitchener Centre, the Region of Waterloo needs an additional voice at Queen’s Park to help bring more dollars to the area.

“You have 83 members around the table and yes, even if the members aren’t part of the PC Party, we still support the region, we still help them out, we still try to split the pot equally, but make no mistake about it, when you have numerous members – Brampton, five members, Peel region, six in Mississauga, and they’re shouting and screaming for Peel region, they get heard,” he said. “Thank God we have two voices down at Queen’s park representing Waterloo region, but I can’t stress it enough, to have that third voice down there, it works.”

Ford also said he wants to keep removing red tape where possible to help streamline and speed up manufacturing and building in the region.

He thanked Frank Voss and Toyota manufacturing for remaining in the area while numerous other auto manufacturers headed for the United States in recent years.

The premier also pointed to his government’s goal to build 1.5 million homes over the next 10 years.

He said filling the housing gap is one of the key factors to keep communities growing in Ontario.

The summit includes a number of panel discussion about attracting talent to the region and looking at how manufacturers can pivot their business.