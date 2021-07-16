KITCHENER -- The doors of Trinity Bible Chapel near St. Jacobs remain closed.

An injunction was issued at the end of April to lock the church after it violated several pandemic restrictions.

That injunction was extended on May 7.

On Friday, a virtual hearing was held but the lawyer representing the church tells CTV News the judge has not yet released their decision whether to allow the church to reopen.

Under Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, churches and places of worship can hold religious services as long as they follow public health protocols.