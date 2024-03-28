KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Door of Guelph home kicked in while owners were on vacation: Police

    A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    Guelph police are investigating after they say a west-end home was entered while the owners were on vacation.

    Police were called to the home near Willow Road and Ferman Drive on Wednesday morning.

    The owners got back from vacation to find their rear door kicked in, according to a news release from police. Police said a gate was damaged to get access to the backyard. Cash and jewelry were believed to be stolen.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News