Door of Guelph home kicked in while owners were on vacation: Police

Guelph police are investigating after they say a west-end home was entered while the owners were on vacation.

Police were called to the home near Willow Road and Ferman Drive on Wednesday morning.

The owners got back from vacation to find their rear door kicked in, according to a news release from police. Police said a gate was damaged to get access to the backyard. Cash and jewelry were believed to be stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.