KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's medical officer of health is urging people to celebrate St. Patrick's Day virtually this year, rather than partying with people outside of their household.

"To protect your friends, your family, and your community, I am advising all residents, to avoid all social gatherings with anyone whom you do not live with," a message from Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang on the region's website said in part.

In the message, she reminded people COVID-19 can spread easily when people have close contact with others.

"The infectious period for COVID-19 begins 48 hours before you develop symptoms or 48 hours before you were tested if you had no symptoms when you were tested," she said. "What this means is that you can unknowingly spread COVID-19 before you know you have COVID-19. This is why it is essential that we all continue to practice public health measures."

In non-pandemic years, thousands of people flock to Ezra Avenue in Waterloo for an unsanctioned street party. In 2019, an estimated 33,000 people came out for the day.

Local police and bylaw officials said they're preparing for the possibility of partiers in 2021. Last year, planning and policing the event case around $160,000. In the end, there were more police officers than students on Ezra Avenue in 2020.

"It has been a challenging year and I am very appreciative of all the efforts students have been making to protect yourself, your friends, fellow students, and Waterloo Region as well," Dr. Wang's message said. "Spring is around the corner and while there is much to celebrate we must continue practicing public health measures."

Local officials said they don't know what to expect for St. Patrick's Day this year, but are prepared for anything.

Tomorrow is #StPatricksDay and we hope you find a way to celebrate at home or online.



As we continue through these challenging times, it’s important that we all take responsibility to keep each other safe.



Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/FgFEi6kUyt — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 16, 2021