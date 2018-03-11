

CTV Kitchener





Around 20 people were forced to evacuate the Mount Royal Tavern on Friday night for the report of a fire on the second floor of the building.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the Wellington North Fire Service responded to the building at 187 Main Street.

"Upon arrival the firefighters advanced the hose lines and found heavy, heavy smoke. They couldn't find this apartment, the smoke was that thick," said David Guilbault, chief with Wellington North Fire Services.

Officials managed to contain the fire to one unit. One resident was taken to a local hospital with third degree burns and one other person was treated for smoke inhalation.

"If you're gonna smoke, don't smoke in bed. And if you're gonna be drinking, don't be drinking and smoking in bed. This is the outcome of that. This gentleman is lucky to be alive," said Guilbault. "Not only that, he put everybody else at risk too. Everybody else that lives here was at risk, we had to get them through the smoke. It puts firefighters at risk."

Damage is estimated at approximately $10,000.

Three fire detachments responded including Mount Forest, Arthur, and West Grey. The Onatrio Provinical Police and Guelph Wellington EMS also assisted.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was notified. Officials said the fire is being treated as accidental at this time.

Mount Roayl Tavern remains closed until further notice.