The City of Waterloo has expanded its dog waste recycling program, an announcement on the city website said on Oct. 9.

Following a pilot that began in May of 2017, five more containers were announced.

The waste deposited into the containers gets shipped to a local bio-digester, where the waste is converted into electricity, heat and nutrient-dense fertilizer, the announcement said.

To date, nearly eight tonnes of dog waste have been collected and kept from local landfills.

The first containers were installed in St. Moritz Park, Lakeshore Optimist Park and the leash-free Bechtel Park.

McCrae Park, Rolling Hills Park, Chesapeake Park and Old Post Park have all had containers installed thanks to the success of the pilot program.

Containers will be put into a park in Waterloo’s Ward 7 in 2019.

The project also prevents city workers from having to lift heavy garbage cans in public parks, which the city said contained up to 80 per cent dog waste.