Dog found starved, covered in human waste, at Guelph Lake

A Chihuahua, found abandoned in the holding tank of a public washroom at Guelph Lake, is now being cared for at the Guelph Humane Society.

A conservation officer found the dog on Sunday morning.

According to the humane society, she was in an in ground tank and covered with human urine and feces.

They also said the dog was very thin and believe she hadn’t eaten for several days.

They’re not sure how long she was in the tank.

“It is very disturbing that a dog could be abandoned in such alarming and dire circumstances,” Lisa Veit, GHS’s executive director, said in a media release. “All of us here at GHS, and we expect the entire community, are extremely distressed as to what may have happened to her had she not been discovered and rescued.”

The Chihuahua, estimated to be about 6-years-old, was taken to a veterinary clinic for assessment.

She now goes by the name Cleo and is recovering from her ordeal at the shelter.

Veit is urging pet owners to reach out if they need help.

“Unfortunately, pet abandonment is seen all too often,” she explained. “If you are unable to care for an animal, we ask that you please contact GHS to arrange a surrender or other assistance. GHS offers several programs to assist pet owners in distress. Leaving animals on their own without care is inhumane.”

Anyone with information on Cleo’s circumstances is asked to make a report to the Provincial Animal Welfare Service (PAWS) at 1-833-926-4625.

Veit added that donations to assist with Cleo’s care can be made to the Guelph Humane Society.