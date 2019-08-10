

CTV Kitchener





The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario have made their investigation into a Guelph doctor public.

Doctor Fady Ghaly has been accused of voyeurism after cameras were found in the employee washroom of a Mississauga clinic.

Ghaly current works at the Arkell Walk-In clinic in Guelph.

The college says they don’t usually disclose investigation information, but in a statement to CTV Kitchener, say “the decision was made that it was in the public interest to disclose the existence of the investigation.”

“I thought of asking him to be my family doctor,” said patient Ajay Ramayanam. “But I will not do that anymore.”

Peel Regional Police arrested Ghaly in 2017 on two counts of voyeurism.

Two adult female workers advised police that they had found two recording devices in the employee washroom.

Ghaly pled guilty in 2018 to the charge of mischief lawful enjoyment of property and was sentenced to six months in jail followed by 18 months’ probation.

The college is now investigating these allegations and will take disciplinary action if necessary.

CTV Kitchener reached out to the Arkell Walk-In clinic manager who did not wish to comment.