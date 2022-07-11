Displaced by fire, Kitchener residents ponder next steps

Nine downtown Kitchener residents are starting over following a fire that gutted the six-unit building they lived in at 87 Benton Street.

Patrick O’ Halloran, Kitchener Fire Department assistant platoon chief, placed the estimated damage at around $4 million.

“The apartment was fully involved with heavy smoke and flames visible. On arrival, crews had to access the building using a fire escape on the second floor,” said O’ Halloran.

Family, friends and the community rallied behind those impacted by the Saturday night fire, offering lodgings and setting up crowd-funded monetary relief.

Among those helping is The Canadian Red Cross, which says they are currently supporting three residents by providing emergency lodging, food, personal services and psycho-social support. They add the others are likely being supported by friends and family.

RENTAL MARKET CRUNCH A BARRIER

Connor Simpson, one of the building's residents, says he's staying with his dad in Kitchener temporarily after the weekend fire left him without a place to live.

He says he's looking for a new place to live, but affording a spot in the area is going to be tough.

“A lot of things are annoyingly out of my survivable price range,” said Simpson. “Cause I don’t want to micro-budget my life, and here I was able to do what I want and have some savings each month.”

The Rentals.ca report for June shows Kitchener is the 11th most expensive city in Canada for renters with an average one-bedroom apartment going to $1,839 per month.

The report indicates Kitchener rental prices rose 8.1 per cent from May to June this year and jumped 22.4 per cent compared to June of 2021.

The price for a two-bedroom unit has jumped to $2,179 representing a 23.7 per cent increase year-over-year.

Despite Waterloo region posting a fourth straight monthly drop in the price of houses, the average price to buy in the region is hovering around the seven-figure mark.

Simpson’s coworkers at THEMUSEUM in Kitchener have started up a Go Fund Me page to help.

There is also a second Go Fund Me page for all nine residents in hopes to get them back on their feet.

On Monday morning, the Go Fund Me for the nine residents had reached just over $4,000 of a $100,000 goal.