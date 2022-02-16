Differing comfort levels ahead of Thursday's reopening

Waterloo Region residents have different comfort levels ahead of loosening pandemic restrictions in Ontario on Thursday.

Some people say they’re ready to move on, while others are fearful of what it means to live with the virus.

Indoor gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors on Thursday. Indoor locations requiring proof-of-vaccination won’t have mandatory capacity limits.

“I might be a little hesitant, at least at the very beginning,” one resident told CTV News.

Another said they were “very happy” ahead of the changes.

“I’m having a wedding and a lot of my friends and family can come now,” another resident said.

Marnie Wedlake, a mental health professor at Western University, said everyone has different comfort levels, and it’s important to respect that. She recommended asking direct, non-confrontational questions.

“‘Are you comfortable going back to a restaurant? Are you comfortable going somewhere with your mask on?’ And, when they give an answer, try to avoid twisting and saying ‘oh, come on, you doctor so and so said it’s safe to get back out there,’” Wedlake said. “Accept someone and accept where they’re at.”

Ontario’s proof-of-vaccination requirements are expected to end on March 1.