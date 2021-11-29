Detached garage catches fire in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -

A fire at a Cambridge home shut down part of Highway 24 Monday afternoon

When crews arrived at the property near Myers and Waynco Roads, flames could be seen coming out of the windows of a detached garage.

Officials said about one-third of the building was impacted.

No one was injured.

"One of the things that we found when we were on scene was a smoke alarm that had been activated in the garage," said Chris Davidson with the Cambridge Fire Department. "I want to remind people that if you know you're going to spend any time in your garage or any sort of outbuilding it's important to have protection there with a smoke alarm."

The North Dumfries Fire Department has now taken over the investigation into the cause.

The fire is not considered suspicious.