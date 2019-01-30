

CTV Kitchener





The Region of Waterloo and local paramedics are searching for solutions to end persistent ambulance shortages.

The region has been in a code red situation between 39 and 55 times this month.

A code red occurs when there are no ambulances available in the region. When this happens an ambulance from a neighbouring community is brought in.

To help cambat the issue paramedic services is asking for two additional 12 hour ambulances to handle the added calls.

The paramedics union says this will still leave the region three ambulances short.

The union and members of Regional Council say for a lasting solution they need to address patient offload delays.

“We can invest more and more money but until we solve the root of the problem, we’re not going to be that much further ahead,” said Regional Councillor Sean Strickland.

According to the region, ambulances are expected to sit idle at the hospital for 8,000 hours, equivalent to 333 days.

“We’ve had some discussion with other municipal services that have worked with their hospital systems and almost reduced or eliminated their offload delay,” said Stephen Van Valkenburg, Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services.

The region says they plan on launching a public awareness campaign on the appropriate time to call for an ambulance.

The union says they are skeptical they can get the message through.