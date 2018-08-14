Featured
Defibrillator stolen from Woodstock baseball diamond
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:02PM EDT
The City of Woodstock Parks Department notified police of an incident on Aug. 13.
Police said that sometime in the prior two weeks, the automated external defibrillator was stolen.
It was taken from the baseball diamond at Jack Dunn Park on the Community Complex property on Finkle Street.
Woodstock police have encouraged anyone with information about the theft to contact them.