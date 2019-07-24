

CTV Kitchener





The defence began its case Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of Raja Dosanjh.

The Crown says 26-year-old Raja Dosanjh violently gunned down Aly Sunderani, a Guelph hotel manager, on March 1, 2016.

The jury heard Sunderani was shot multiple times in front of a Woodlawn Road hotel with a 9 mm machine gun with a silencer and that it was found at the scene.

Dosanjh's sister was the defence's first witness.

She testified in chief on Wednesday morning that most of her immediate family lives in Mississauga, but that her brother Raja moved to British Columbia a few years ago and visited often.

She said his visits sometimes lasted for a week, sometimes for up to two months.

That all ended when Dosanjh was arrested.

His sister described how she got married about a month before this incident and was babysitting a co-worker's child on March 1, 2016 while her brother was still visiting Mississauga.

But she said she wasn't sure where he was at the time.

During cross-examination Dosanjh's sister told the jury she never gave a statement to police because they never approached her or was never notified they were trying to get a statement from her.

Dosanjh has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is unclear if Dosanjh will testify in his own defence of how many defence witnesses will take the stand.