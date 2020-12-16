KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Elora Gorge on Tuesday night.

Officers in Wellington County responded to a report of a 65-year-old man who had gone missing near Blair Street in the Township of Centre Wellington just before 6 p.m.

Police said that family members had reported the man missing after they were unable to get ahold of him.

A police helicopter and canine unit helped search the area. Officers found the body of a man in the gorge about two hours later.

The death is not considered suspicious and police are investigating the incident as a possible accident.

The identity of the man has not been released.