

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 63-year-old man from Kitchener was pronounced dead after he reportedly went into distress at an endurance event.

County of Brant OPP and paramedics were called to the War House Mud Run in Paris on Saturday for a man who was found with absent vital signs.

Emergency services located the male and made unsuccessful attempts to revive him. He was transported to Brantford Hospital and later pronounced dead.

OPP say they remained on scene for several hours working with the organizers of the event to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.