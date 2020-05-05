KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has opened up a daytime drop-in centre for the area’s most vulnerable population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. John’s Kitchen at 97 Victoria Street North in Kitchener is open as of Monday for adults at least 18 years old who are unsheltered.

The building can hold up to 20 people at a time while accommodating physical distancing and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

People using the space are offered food, washrooms, showers, laundry, harm reduction supplies, and connection to emergency shelter and housing.

Everyone who visits the building will be tested for COVID-19 before entering.

Those already connected to emergency shelters are encouraged to stay there during the day.

To accommodate the space, The Working Centre has moved its daily lunch pick-up to the parking lot of ‘Worth a Second Look’ from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Region says they are working to secure a location for a second drop-in space for Cambridge.