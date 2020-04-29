KITCHENER -- A local mobile clinic is being repurposed to help manage the spread of COVID-19 among at-risk populations.

The Sanguen Mobile Health Clinic was launched in January, and rotates between different sites in Kitchener and Cambridge.

As of March, it was able to begin testing clients who have COVID-19 symptoms.

If a patient shows any symptoms of the virus, staff at the clinic can make arrangements to have the individual isolated or taken to hospital.

"If we can help identify folks if they become unwell and provide them that opportunity for isolation in an area where they're safe, they can be monitored regularly and [have] other supports," explains Dr. Chris Steingart.

The mobile clinic currently operates Monday through Thursday, travelling to at-risk patients in the community.

The clinic is supported by Region of Waterloo Public Health and Telus.