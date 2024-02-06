KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash in Kitchener

    A crash on Victoria Street North in Kitchener on Feb. 5, 2024. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) A crash on Victoria Street North in Kitchener on Feb. 5, 2024. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
    Regional police are investigating a Kitchener crash that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

    Emergency crews were called to a collision between a SUV and a cyclist on Victoria Street North around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

    The cyclist, a 66-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to an out of region hospital for his injuries.

    Victoria was closed between Frederick Street and Forfar Avenue for several hours, but has since been reopened.

    Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

