Customer, staff member assault in fight at Cambridge mall: WRPS

Police are looking for five suspects in relation to a fight at Cambridge Centre over the weekend.

According to a news release, officers responded to the mall around 6:10 p.m. Saturday. Police said five suspects entered a store and tried to steal merchandise. An employee tried to stop them and was physically assaulted. Police said the suspects also assaulted a customer who tried to help the employee.

The suspects fled the area.

They’re described as Black males in their late teens.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.